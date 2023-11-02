Ladbrokes-owner Entain expects online revenue to return to growth in 2024

Recasts lead with forecast, adds details throughout

Nov 2(Reuters) - Entain ENT.L on Thursday forecast a return to growth in 2024 even as it posted a drop in gaming revenue in the third quarter, hit by adverse sporting results and regulatory pressures.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands said it expects 2024 gaming revenue to grow in low single digits.

Gambling firms, which gained from a rise in online betting during the pandemic, are dealing with stiffer regulations and a cost-of-living crisis.

Entain's online net gaming revenue on a pro forma basis was down 6% for the three months ended on Sept. 30.

Customer-friendly results have hit core profit by about 45 million pounds ($54.80 million) in 2023, the company said.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

