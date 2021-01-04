US Markets
ENT

Ladbrokes owner Entain confirms MGM approach on possible offer

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Monday it received an $11 billion takeover proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts, but said the offer significantly undervalued the company.

As per Reuters' calculation, the proposed price per share of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a total deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ($11.08 billion).

($1 = 0.7301 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

