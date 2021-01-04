Ladbrokes owner Entain confirms MGM approach on possible offer

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L said on Monday it received proposals from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts MGM.N for a possible offer, adding that the planned bid significantly undervalued the company.

As per Reuters' calculation, the proposed price per share of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a total deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ($11.08 billion).

($1 = 0.7301 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

