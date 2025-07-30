LAD Q2 Earnings Beat on Used Vehicle & Aftersales Outperformance

Lithia Motors LAD reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.24, which improved from the prior-year quarter’s $7.87 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78. The auto retailer clocked revenues of $9.58 billion, which increased 3.7% year over year and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.53 billion.

Segmental Performance

New vehicle retail revenues increased 2.2% year over year to $4.5 billion but lagged our estimate of $4.75 billion. New vehicle units sold rose 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to 94,144 units, missing our estimate of 100,205 units. The ASP of new vehicle retail increased to $47,782 from $47,603 reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was $47,431. The gross margin in this segment contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 6.7% amid the high cost of sales, which rose 2.8% year over year to $4.2 billion.

Used vehicle retail revenues rose 3.6% year over year to $3.1 billion and surpassed our estimate of $2.9 billion, courtesy of higher-than-anticipated ASP. The used-vehicle retail units sold declined 0.2% from the year-ago quarter to 109,053 units and lagged our expectation of 111,328 units. The ASP of used vehicle retail was $28,379, up 3.8% year over year. Our estimate was $26,135. The gross margin in the segment increased 20 bps to 6.7%.

Revenues from used vehicle wholesale jumped 32.3% to $383 million and outpaced our estimate of $340 million. The company’s finance and insurance revenues rose 3.6% to $373.8 million but fell short of our estimate of $398.9 million. Revenues from aftersales were $1.02 billion, which rose 7.6% year over year and surpassed our estimate of $985 million. Revenues from fleet and others were $209.5 million, which contracted 13.1% year over year and lagged our expectation of $244 million.

Same-store new vehicle revenues increased 2% year over year, while same-store used vehicle retail sales rose 6.5%. Same-store revenues from finance and insurance rose 4.5%, while those of the aftersales unit rose 8.5%.

Financial Tidbits

Cost of sales were up 3.7% year over year in second-quarter 2025. SG&A expenses were $1.01 billion. Adjusted SG&A, as a percentage of gross profit, was 67.7%, decreasing from the prior-year quarter’s 67.9%. Pretax and net profit margins improved from the year-ago levels.

The company announced a dividend of 55 cents to be paid out on Aug. 22, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2025. In second-quarter 2025, LAD repurchased nearly 387,000 shares at an average price of $306. Currently, Lithia has approximately $568.8 million shares remaining under its buyback authorization.

Lithia had cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash of $404.4 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $402.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $6.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Peer Releases

