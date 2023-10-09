LAD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $260.48, changing hands as low as $258.50 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $180 per share, with $329 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $261.54.

