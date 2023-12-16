LACROIX (EPA:LACR) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 44.57

The average one-year price target for LACROIX (EPA:LACR) has been revised to 44.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 41.46 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 46.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.19% from the latest reported closing price of 28.00 / share.

LACROIX Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in LACROIX. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LACR is 0.04%, a decrease of 66.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 86K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 92.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LACR by 26.98% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

