Lacklustre Performance Is Driving TimkenSteel Corporation's (NYSE:TMST) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

TimkenSteel certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:TMST Price Based on Past Earnings September 5th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on TimkenSteel will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For TimkenSteel?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, TimkenSteel would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 477%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 30% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that TimkenSteel is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On TimkenSteel's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of TimkenSteel's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TimkenSteel, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

