Lacklustre Performance Is Driving PRA Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRAA) Low P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.5x PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 42x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

PRA Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:PRAA Price Based on Past Earnings May 3rd 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like PRA Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 73% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 8.9% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that PRA Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that PRA Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

