Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Methode Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEI) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 22x, you may consider Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) as an attractive investment with its 13.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Methode Electronics could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:MEI Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Methode Electronics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Methode Electronics' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Methode Electronics would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.7%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 173% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 4.6% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 19%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Methode Electronics' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Methode Electronics' P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Methode Electronics' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Methode Electronics.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

