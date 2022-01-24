Lacklustre Performance Is Driving HP Inc.'s (NYSE:HPQ) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, HP has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:HPQ Price Based on Past Earnings January 24th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as HP's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 167%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 82% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 11% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that HP's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of HP's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for HP you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

You might be able to find a better investment than HP. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

