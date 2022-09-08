Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Brinker International, Inc.'s (NYSE:EAT) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) as an attractive investment with its 10x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Brinker International could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:EAT Price Based on Past Earnings September 8th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Brinker International.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Brinker International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 8.4%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 34% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 0.9% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.4% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Brinker International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Brinker International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Brinker International you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

