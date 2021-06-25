Lacklustre Performance Is Driving AutoZone, Inc.'s (NYSE:AZO) Low P/E

AutoZone, Inc.'s (NYSE:AZO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, AutoZone has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For AutoZone?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AutoZone would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 42% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 87% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.3% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that AutoZone's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From AutoZone's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that AutoZone maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware AutoZone is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

You might be able to find a better investment than AutoZone. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

