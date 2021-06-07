Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Atkore Inc.'s (NYSE:ATKR) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) as an attractive investment with its 13x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Atkore has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Atkore?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Atkore's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 85% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 209% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.8% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Atkore's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Atkore's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Atkore is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you're unsure about the strength of Atkore's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

