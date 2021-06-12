Lacklustre Performance Is Driving America's Car-Mart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) as a highly attractive investment with its 9.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, America's Car-Mart has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, America's Car-Mart would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 103%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 211% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 12% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 17%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that America's Car-Mart's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of America's Car-Mart's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for America's Car-Mart (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

