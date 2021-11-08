Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Aflac Incorporated's (NYSE:AFL) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) as a highly attractive investment with its 8.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Aflac hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Aflac's Growth Trending?

NYSE:AFL Price Based on Past Earnings November 8th 2021

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Aflac would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 2.9% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 0.8% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Aflac's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Aflac's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Aflac's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

If you're unsure about the strength of Aflac's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

