Lacking Regulatory Clarity: The Single Biggest Obstacle To Institutional Crypto Adoption In U.S.

By James Taylor

While tech enthusiasts and amateur investors drove the early days of Bitcoin, the rapid advancement of blockchain technology and the numerous use-cases it supports has catalyzed surging institutional interest. Still, despite the aggregate cryptocurrency market capitalization now hovering near $2 trillion, institutions are finding it rather challenging to harness the opportunities in this flourishing market.

On the one hand, institutional and corporate interest in cryptocurrencies, DeFi, Web3, and other blockchain-powered solutions has reached a new plateau. Yet, on the other hand, many governments and regulatory bodies remain indecisive toward regulating digital assets, leading to institutional participants like asset managers, pension funds, and insurance companies sitting on the sidelines, watching the crypto market from arm's length.

The Lack Of Regulatory Clarity In The U.S.: A Major Door Stopper

In 2020, Fidelity Digital Assets conducted a survey that showed that although institutional investors had trillions of dollars worth of assets under management, most of them hadn’t invested any money in digital assets. This was because institutional investors require certainty of regulations, regulatory oversight, and much-needed legal clarity to commit significant funds to digital assets - most of which are still unavailable.

Institutional investors are traditionally cautious, and there are a lot of gray areas in the digital asset market which are yet to be addressed. The lack of regulatory guidelines, paired with the recurring problems of liquidity and security across the broader crypto ecosystem, are vital reasons backing institutional investors’ decision to hold back their immense firepower.

With much larger sums to invest and fiduciary responsibilities come more stringent requirements. Institutions need to trade with regulatory compliance and their demands for sufficient liquidity and security must equally be satisfied. Since these requirements are unmet, institutional investment across the broader digital asset ecosystem remains sluggish.

A New Hope?

A meager amount of institutional investment has already found its way into the crypto ecosystem. Though promising, this represents but a fraction of the total funds that large institutions currently manage. For now, when it comes to institutional involvement in crypto, it is primarily limited to brokers and hedge funds. Some of the largest trade asset managers and pension funds like PIMCO, Blackrock, and Vanguard remain on the sidelines, awaiting more clarity and transparency from regulators.

A report from 2021 indicates that despite regulatory concerns, institutional crypto investment managers held around $62.5 billion worth of digital assets under management, primarily in the form of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Although promising, this is just a drop in the bucket, underscoring that institutional crypto investment is still in its infancy.

In this context, it is critical to understand that if brokers and hedge funds can drive billions of dollars into the crypto ecosystem, global asset management companies and pension funds with trillions of dollars of assets under management have the war chest needed to push the aggregate crypto market capitalization decidedly higher.

Large investments alongside an increase in the number of crypto-focused funds registered promising growth in 2021. MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Tesla, Morgan Stanley, and Square are just a fraction of the growing list of well-known institutions that have jumped on the digital asset bandwagon in 2021. At the same time, the “anti-Bitcoin” sentiment of JP Morgan has also faded after it became the first bank to launch its in-house BTC fund for high net-worth individuals. Likewise, BNY Mellon, too, clarified that it would hold and transfer BTC on behalf of its clients.

This year, several large U.S.-based investment banks and pension funds are expected to enter the cryptocurrency markets in response to improving regulatory clarity. Between 2021 and 2022, U.S. regulators have approved a slew of BTC exchange-traded products and future-linked Bitcoin ETFs. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also planning to deliver its final verdict on the applications of several other physically-backed Bitcoin funds from leading traditional finance institutions like NYSE Arca and Grayscale.

Unlocking The Floodgates Of Institutional Investment

For now, U.S.-based institutional investors have to find comfort in the proverbial green light. Unlike other regions, namely the EU, Japan, and Russia, that have already begun to expand the regulatory framework to limit the risks posed by unregulated crypto markets, comparable bodies in the U.S. have a long road ahead in terms of implementing robust and dynamic guidelines to manage the evolving crypto landscape.

The European Union has been working actively on crypto regulation in the form of MiCA, moving forward to their next phase of discussions with no restrictions or limitations on crypto assets that use proof-of-work such as Bitcoin. However, the good news is that U.S. regulators are finally taking crypto more seriously. Just a few weeks ago, U.S. President Joe Biden asked for a federal government study on the potential to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

While many consider this a “watershed” moment for the crypto industry, the U.S. government, the U.S. SEC, and other regulatory bodies will need to work together with the crypto community to make a positive impact. Everyone involved should work hand-in-hand to establish mutually agreed-upon rules and guidelines that will ultimately work for the betterment of both the crypto market and the country’s economy.

In addition to the regulations and engagement with the crypto community, there is a need for the following:

A robust and automated framework to keep user sovereignty intact

Widespread adoption of a common or compatible KYC and SSI (self-sovereign identification) technology

More sandbox environments that are globally facilitating decentralized finance startups and moderated by a regulator.

It is essential to recognize that asset managers do not want to be associated directly or indirectly with any criminal activity that supports terrorism, fraud, theft, and other financial crimes. These activities can be greatly minimized through solid regulatory engagement. However, instead of implementing regulatory guidelines that curb the crypto ecosystem from expanding, decision-makers in the U.S. need to focus on oversight. This approach will provide a more stable, safe, and sound on-ramp for the deep-pocketed institutional investors that can push this market into a new adoption phase.

About the author

James Taylor is the chief business development officer at Unizen, a smart exchange ecosystem. James is an established capital market expert with over 20 years of work experience. Before joining Unizen, James was global head of electronic foreign exchange sales at BNY Mellon and spent eight years at JP Morgan Chase in a variety of roles, his last held position was head of fixed income currency and commodity (FICC) market structure. He also worked at Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital and Salomon Brothers.

