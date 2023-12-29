News & Insights

US Markets
CHK

Lack of safety practices behind 2020 Chesapeake oil-well blast: U.S. safety board

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 29, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen and Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - A federal safety board investigation has found that Chesapeake Energy CHK.O and its contractors failed to provide adequate control measures at the site of a 2020 fire at a company-operated oil well, that claimed three lives.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB), which investigates industrial chemical accidents, said in a report published earlier this week that the well operator and its contractors failed to implement required well control measures at the Wendland Well in Texas.

Operated by Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy, the Wendland Well caught fire in January 2020 and led to three fatalities, the first in Texas involving a blowout since April 2013.

"Ultimately, a lack of established safety practices was a significant factor in this incident," said investigator-in-charge Harold Griffin at CSB.

"In this case, the well operator and its contractors did not implement effective preventative safety measures consistent with industry recommended practices."

Chesapeake did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The CSB investigates major industrial accidents and makes recommendations to prevent accidents. It has no regulatory power, but it is influential because industry, labor, and U.S. government agencies often adopt its recommendations.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.