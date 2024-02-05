Lack of rain, mild Harmattan winds threaten Ivory Coast cocoa regions

ABIDJAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cocoa pods were developing well on trees in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week but rain was needed to improve the soil moisture during the Harmattan season, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its dry season which runs officially from mid-November to March, when rainfall is poor and scarce.

Most farmers said small pods were developing well on trees but an adequate rainfall in the next 15 days was needed to brighten the crop.

They added that the intensity of the dry Harmattan wind had fallen compared with the previous week. However, the hot weather mixed with winds was rapidly sucking the moisture from the soil.

"Fruits of various sizes are developing well but a good rain is needed as the weather is dry and hot with the Harmattan," said Albert N’Zue, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where no rain fell last week, which is 3.9 millimetres (mm) below the five-year average.

The Harmattan is a dusty dry wind that usually blows in from the Sahara from December to March. When severe it can kill small cocoa pods and sap soil moisture, reducing the size of beans.

Similar comments were reported in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where no rain fell last week, with farmers adding that supply for the October-to-March main crop was tightening.

The outlook for the mid-crop was good with fruits developing on trees for an abundant harvest from April, said farmers from other areas, including the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and the eastern region of Abengourou, where no rain fell last week.

"We just need a little rain to help the trees," said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre, where 0.5 mm fell last week, 5.6 mm below the average.

Average temperatures ranged last week from 29.1 to 29.8 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Christina Fincher)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

