Lack of rain in Ivory Coast threatens cocoa mid-crop -farmers

ABIDJAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hot and dry weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its dry season which runs from mid-November to March, when rain is usually scarce.

Farmers said that below-average rainfall combined with heat was causing soil to dry out, and that flowers and small pods could fall off trees if it continued.

"The soil is becoming dry. It's not good for the trees and the mid-crop," said Marcel N'Guessan, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where no rain fell last week, compared to a five-year average of 1.3 mm.

Farmers gave a similar report in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, which also got no rain last week.

There was light rain in the western region of Soubre and in the eastern region of Abengourou, and no rain in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo.

"If the climate is very dry, the harvest will start late and there will be little cocoa compared to last season," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 0.4 mm of rain fell last week, 3.1 mm below the five-year average.

Average temperatures ranged from 27.9 to 29 degrees Celsius last week.

