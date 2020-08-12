Lack of rain in Argentina seen shaving wheat planting area - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dryness in northern and western wheat growing areas of Argentina prompted the Rosario grains exchange to shave a bit off its planting area estimate for the 2020/21 season on Wednesday, but not enough to cut its 18 to 19 million tonne harvest estimate.

Growers in the south American grains powerhouse have nearly finished planting this year's wheat crop, with harvesting expected in December and January.

"The lack of water is the most serious in the last 10 years. In just one month, the estimated area of wheat plantings in fair to poor condition has doubled to 2 million hectares," the report said.

"While farmers try to sow the last remaining 200,000 hectares of wheat expected in the south of Buenos Aires and La Pampa provinces, there is a new area estimate reduction of 100,000 hectares in northern and western regions of the country," it said.

The planting estimate reduction leaves the Rosario exchange's wheat sowing forecast at 6.5 million hectares.

The unusual dryness in parts of the grains belt started in June, prompting the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to cut its wheat planting area estimate to 6.5 million hectares from 6.8 million hectares at the start of the season.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

