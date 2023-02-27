Lack of rain could affect Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop in central regions, farmers say

ABIDJAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rainfall in Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week was sufficient to boost the upcoming April-to-September mid-crop in the south but not enough to offset the heat in central parts of the country, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season, which runs from mid-November to March. Rains are poor and scarce during this time.

Farmers across the country said cocoa beans leaving the bush were in tight supply. Many small buyers were also unhappy about bean size and asking farmers to sort their produce before selling, they added.

Farmers said the farmgate price for their beans ranged between 700 CFA francs and 750 CFA francs ($1.13 and $1.21) per kg, compared with a guaranteed farmgate price of 900 CFA francs.

Rainfall was above average and sufficient to boost the mid-crop in the western region of Soubre, the southern region of Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou, farmers there said, adding that they expected the mid-crop to be bigger than last season's.

"Weather conditions will bring a good start to the mid-crop. We are expecting a lot of cocoa," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 18.3 mm of rain fell last week, 4.3 mm above the five-year average.

Rainfall was below average in the southern region of Divo, although farmers there were not concerned about the dry weather.

But in Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, farmers said heat and below-average rainfall were reducing soil moisture.

"The weather has become very dry and it continues to be very hot. Fruits on trees will suffer if it does not rain enough over the next two weeks," said Albert N'Zue, who farms near Daloa, where 1.2 mm fell last week, 10.1 mm below the average.

Average temperatures ranged between 28.4 Celsius and 32C in Ivory Coast last week.

($1 = 618.9000 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Shounak Dasgupta)

