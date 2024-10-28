Lachlan Star Sets Annual Meeting for Key Decisions

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Lachlan Star Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Gary Steinepreis. This meeting is crucial for shareholders interested in the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors will also review the company’s financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2024.

