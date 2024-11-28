News & Insights

Lachlan Star Gains Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Lachlan Star Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, which focuses on exploring gold and copper resources in New South Wales, continues to progress its high-potential projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt province.

