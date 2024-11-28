Lachlan Star Director Acquires New Shares

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Lachlan Star Limited has announced a significant change in the stock ownership of its director, Brendan Bradley, who has acquired 250,000 ordinary shares valued at $25,000. This acquisition was made through participation in a placement following shareholder approval, reflecting potential strategic moves within the company. Such changes in director’s interest often attract attention from investors as they may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

