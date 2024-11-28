News & Insights

Stocks

Lachlan Star Director Acquires New Shares

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lachlan Star Limited has announced a significant change in the stock ownership of its director, Brendan Bradley, who has acquired 250,000 ordinary shares valued at $25,000. This acquisition was made through participation in a placement following shareholder approval, reflecting potential strategic moves within the company. Such changes in director’s interest often attract attention from investors as they may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:LSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LSLCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.