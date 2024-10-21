News & Insights

Lachlan Star Bolsters Copper Exploration and Funding

October 21, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Lachlan Star Limited is making strides in its copper exploration efforts, having commenced drilling at the Basin Creek prospect to test a high-grade copper sulphide system. The company has also secured new exploration licenses near key mining sites and announced a successful capital raise of $4.5 million to fund its projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt. This move positions Lachlan Star well as it continues to explore the potential of its promising copper and gold projects.

