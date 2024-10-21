Lachlan Star Bolsters Copper Exploration and Funding

Lachlan Star (AU:LSA) has released an update.

Lachlan Star Limited is making strides in its copper exploration efforts, having commenced drilling at the Basin Creek prospect to test a high-grade copper sulphide system. The company has also secured new exploration licenses near key mining sites and announced a successful capital raise of $4.5 million to fund its projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt. This move positions Lachlan Star well as it continues to explore the potential of its promising copper and gold projects.

For further insights into AU:LSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.