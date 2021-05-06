LAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lithium Americas Corp (Symbol: LAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.97, changing hands as low as $12.27 per share. Lithium Americas Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.29.

