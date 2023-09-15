LAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Lithium Americas Corp (Symbol: LAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as high as $21.14 per share. Lithium Americas Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.065 per share, with $29.8928 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.00.
