LAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Lithium Americas Corp (Symbol: LAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as high as $21.14 per share. Lithium Americas Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.065 per share, with $29.8928 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.