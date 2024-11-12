News & Insights

Labyrinth Resources Updates Director’s Shareholdings

November 12, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Dean Hely, due to a capital consolidation and the expiry of unlisted options. Following these changes, the director now holds 4,445,170 fully paid ordinary shares. This update reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its share structure.

