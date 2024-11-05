Labyrinth Resources Unveils Promising Gold Drilling Results

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has reported promising maiden drilling results from its Cheer Prospect at the Comet Vale Project in Western Australia. The company has confirmed extended shallow, high-grade gold mineralization, with notable intercepts including 3m at 26.8 g/t Au and 8m at 9.7 g/t Au, indicating untapped potential. Plans for further drilling are underway, with more results expected soon, as Labyrinth aims to expand its gold resources strategically.

