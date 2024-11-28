Labyrinth Resources Secures Shareholder Support for Growth

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.
Labyrinth Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, including the re-election and election of directors and the approval of an additional 10% placement capacity. The outcomes reflect strong shareholder support, potentially positioning the company for strategic growth and increased market activities.
