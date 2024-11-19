News & Insights

Labyrinth Resources Secures $19.5M to Boost Gold Exploration

November 19, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has successfully raised $19.5 million through a share placement, attracting strong interest from both existing and new institutional investors. This funding, supported by Genesis Minerals Limited, will be used to accelerate gold exploration projects in Western Australia, enhancing Labyrinth’s financial position with an estimated $21 million in cash. The move aims to rapidly expand the company’s high-grade gold resource inventory, making it a potential player to watch in the gold market.

