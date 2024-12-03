Labyrinth Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 835,487 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code LRL. This development is part of previously disclosed transactions and represents a significant step for the company in enhancing its market presence.

