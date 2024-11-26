Labyrinth Resources Expands with New Securities Issue

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 5 million fully paid ordinary securities, enhancing their presence in the stock market. This move could potentially attract investors looking for new opportunities, as it reflects the company’s growth ambitions. The securities are set to be quoted on the ASX as of November 27, 2024.

