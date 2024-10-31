Labyrinth Resources Expands Growth with New Gold Projects

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has successfully acquired Distilled Analytics and is advancing its strategic growth in the Goldfields by initiating a substantial drilling program at Comet Vale. The company aims to leverage its newly acquired assets, including the Vivien Gold Project and Comet Vale, to enhance resource potential in the region. This aligns with Labyrinth’s vision to consolidate high-grade gold mines and capitalize on existing infrastructure from Menzies to Leinster.

