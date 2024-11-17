Labyrinth Resources Awaits Major Announcement; Trading Halt Imposed

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant asset acquisition and capital raising activities. The halt is expected to be lifted by either the start of normal trading on November 20, 2024, or once the announcement is released. Investors are eagerly awaiting details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

