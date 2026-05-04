Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$13.19 million, or C$0.21 per share. This compares with C$21.42 million, or C$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to C$35.88 million from C$36.17 million last year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$13.19 Mln. vs. C$21.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.21 vs. C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$35.88 Mln vs. C$36.17 Mln last year.

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