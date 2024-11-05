Labrador Iron Ore Faces Challenging Third Quarter

Labrador Iron Ore (TSE:LIF) has released an update.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 due to decreased iron ore prices and lower pellet premiums, resulting in reduced royalty revenues and equity earnings. The company’s net income per share dropped significantly compared to previous quarters and the same period in 2023. Despite these challenges, higher pellet sales tonnages provided some financial relief.

