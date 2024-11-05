News & Insights

Stocks

Labrador Iron Ore Faces Challenging Third Quarter

November 05, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Labrador Iron Ore (TSE:LIF) has released an update.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 due to decreased iron ore prices and lower pellet premiums, resulting in reduced royalty revenues and equity earnings. The company’s net income per share dropped significantly compared to previous quarters and the same period in 2023. Despite these challenges, higher pellet sales tonnages provided some financial relief.

For further insights into TSE:LIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.