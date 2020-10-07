Labour talks loom in top copper producer Chile

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices CMCU3 have been supported recently by concern about potential strikes in Chile, the world's biggest copper producer.

Two of five labour unions at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile rejected a contract offer from Canada's Lundin Mining, union officials said on Monday, raising the possibility of a strike.

Candelaria is only the first of six mines in Chile due to have labour talks in the coming months. The mines account for combined annual production of 2.7 million tonnes.

Below are details of looming labour contracts:

Contract Expiry

Mine

Majority Owner

Union Size

Mined Copper (tonnes)

Sept

Candelaria

Lundin

974

111,400

Sept

Escondida

BHP

737

1,187,800

Oct

Collahuasi

Glencore/Anglo

1,444

565,400

Oct

El Teniente

Codelco

354

459,700

Oct

Centinela

Antofagasta

814

276,600

Nov

Centinela

Angofagasta

685

276,600

Dec

Lomas Bayas

Glencore

n/a

78,900

Dec

El Teniente

Codelco

132

459,700

Source: UBS note, Chilean Mining Council. Production data based on annual output in 2019 from national copper commission Cochilco.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Fabian Cambero in Santiago Editing by David Goodman )

