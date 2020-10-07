Labour talks loom in top copper producer Chile
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices CMCU3 have been supported recently by concern about potential strikes in Chile, the world's biggest copper producer.
Two of five labour unions at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile rejected a contract offer from Canada's Lundin Mining, union officials said on Monday, raising the possibility of a strike.
Candelaria is only the first of six mines in Chile due to have labour talks in the coming months. The mines account for combined annual production of 2.7 million tonnes.
Below are details of looming labour contracts:
Contract Expiry
Mine
Majority Owner
Union Size
Mined Copper (tonnes)
Sept
Candelaria
Lundin
974
111,400
Sept
Escondida
BHP
737
1,187,800
Oct
Collahuasi
Glencore/Anglo
1,444
565,400
Oct
El Teniente
Codelco
354
459,700
Oct
Centinela
Antofagasta
814
276,600
Nov
Centinela
Angofagasta
685
276,600
Dec
Lomas Bayas
Glencore
n/a
78,900
Dec
El Teniente
Codelco
132
459,700
Source: UBS note, Chilean Mining Council. Production data based on annual output in 2019 from national copper commission Cochilco.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Fabian Cambero in Santiago Editing by David Goodman )
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.