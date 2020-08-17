Labour shortage crippling Chinese investments in Russian soy

By Polina Nikolskaya

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chinese investment in soybean farming near the Russia-China border faces a second bleak year after serious flooding in 2019 as the COVID-19 crisis leads to a severe shortage of workers.

Farms in the sparsely populated Jewish Autonomous Oblast in Russia's Far East drew attention several years ago from Chinese investors who saw an opportunity to grow crops on land that had been ignored by Russian farmers.

China is by far the world's largest importer of the oilseed and has been seeking to reduce its dependence on U.S. supplies, as soybeans have been caught up in the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries.

The bulk of farmworkers at Chinese-owned farms in the JAO are Chinese, with the low population in the region, 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Moscow, making it hard to hire Russians for seasonal work.

The closures of the land border on Jan. 31 and of the charter air service between Russia and China from Feb. 14 have severely curtailed the region's available workforce.

"The situation is very bad because the border is closed," said a Chinese head of a farming company in Russia's far east.

His farm managed to sow 500 hectares this year, down from 1,500 hectares in 2019, he said, adding that half his farm machinery was broken and there was no one to fix it.

He is currently in China, but plans to return to Russia when the border re-opens. It is still unclear when that will be.

Alexander Nikiforov, the head of another Chinese-owned farm, was unable to bring seasonal workers from China and failed to find enough locals to hire.

"Nobody came. We only pay the salary to two guards," he said. Nikiforov did not sow a single square metre on his 2,500 hectares this year.

Chinese-owned farms managed to sow soybeans on 14,167 hectares this year, only 25% of their originally planned area, the regional government told Reuters.

These farms produced 40% of the region's total soybean crop in 2019 when it was hit by flooding. In good years, the region produces about 150,000 tonnes of soybeans and exports the bulk of them to China.

"We tried to sow with the Russians this year. But ... our villages are all dying out," Vyacheslav Romanyuk, the head of the Chinese-owned farm Zelenoe Pole (Green Field), said.

The farm had sowed soybeans on only 600 hectares of its 5,600-hectare land.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya and Polina Devitt; Editing by Nigel Hunt and Jan Harvey)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.