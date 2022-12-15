Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat

December 15, 2022 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Alistair Smout and Rhea Binoy for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results showed on Friday.

Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes.

Western got 12,828 votes out of 18,475 ballot papers issued, with the candidate from the governing Conservative Party finishing in second place of the seat in Greater Manchester.

The seat was previously represented by Labour lawmaker Kate Green, who formally resigned last month after being nominated as deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.

