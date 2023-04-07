Laboratory of America Holdings (LH) Declares $0.72 Dividend

Laboratory of America Holdings said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $232.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratory of America Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.37%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 89,814K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laboratory of America Holdings is $291.13. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from its latest reported closing price of $232.18.

The projected annual revenue for Laboratory of America Holdings is $15,484MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $18.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Hahn Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 610.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 83.75% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 123K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 19.87% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

