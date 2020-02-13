Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $227.1 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $157.9M, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $280.6M or $2.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $2.95 billion from $2.79 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $280.6M. vs. $254.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.86 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.80 -Revenue (Q4): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.

