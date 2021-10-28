Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $587.3 million, or $6.05 per share. This compares with $703.4M, or $7.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $661.9M or $6.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $4.06 billion from $3.90 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $661.9M. vs. $824.3M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.82 vs. $8.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.92 -Revenue (Q3): $4.06 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.00 to $28.00

