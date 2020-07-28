Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $231.6 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $190.4 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $251.0 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $2.77 billion from $2.88 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $251.0 Mln. vs. $289.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.

