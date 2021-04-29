Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH):

-Earnings: $769.6 million in Q1 vs. -$317.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $7.82 in Q1 vs. -$3.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $865.1 million or $8.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $7.43 per share -Revenue: $4.16 billion in Q1 vs. $2.82 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.00 to $24.00

