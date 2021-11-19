Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 227%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 108% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 43% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

