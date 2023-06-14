Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.63, changing hands as high as $232.39 per share. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $200.32 per share, with $263.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.56. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
