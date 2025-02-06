Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH):

Earnings: $143.4 million in Q4 vs. -$167.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.70 in Q4 vs. -$1.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $290.4 million or $3.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.39 per share Revenue: $3.329 billion in Q4 vs. $3.033 billion in the same period last year.

