Laboratory Corp. Of America Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Feb. 13, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=84636&p=irol-irhome

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-634-1444 (US) or 1-615-247-0253 (International), Passcode 8663007.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 8663007.

