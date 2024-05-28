News & Insights

Laboratory Corp to Present at Annual Growth Stock Conference

May 28, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from Laboratory (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, a pioneer in laboratory services, will be presenting at the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Scheduled for June 4, the event gives the company’s executive management team an opportunity to showcase their expertise and developments at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

