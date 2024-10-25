Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Sells Stake to Farmacosmo

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo SpA (IT:ERFO) has released an update.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. has exercised its option to sell a 49% stake in FRCM1 S.R.L to Farmacosmo S.p.A., aligning with its strategy to focus on industrial synergies. This move, involving a transaction of 151,900 euros, follows their joint acquisition of FRCM1 S.R.L., which operates in the Pharma&Beauty e-commerce sector. The company aims to concentrate on enhancing its various business lines and expanding its presence across Europe.

